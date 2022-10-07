China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Price Performance

COE stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $43.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About China Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.