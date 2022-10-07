China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Price Performance
COE stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $43.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Online Education Group (COE)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.