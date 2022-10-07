Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.40 and a 200-day moving average of $198.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.