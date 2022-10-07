Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.0 %

CHD stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

