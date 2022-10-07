CIBC Lowers Canfor (TSE:CFP) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$36.00.

Canfor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$19.64 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$18.97 and a 52-week high of C$33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 3.9590202 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

