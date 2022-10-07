Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) & Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Financial Survey

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 4.30% 1.57% 0.25% Provident Financial Services 31.96% 9.59% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.46 $1.65 million N/A N/A Provident Financial Services $489.15 million 3.08 $167.92 million $2.09 9.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

17.1% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and Provident Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33

Provident Financial Services has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp



Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Provident Financial Services



Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania and New York counties. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

