CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.18

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 416108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
CLP Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.
CLP Increases Dividend
About CLP
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLP (CLPHY)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.