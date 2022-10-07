CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.18

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 416108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

CLP Increases Dividend

About CLP

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.