CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 245,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 64,811 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

