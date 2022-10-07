Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Acquires $11,160.24 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director John W. Giambalvo bought 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $11,160.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

CVLY stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.