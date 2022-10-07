Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $3.81

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.66. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 29,813 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,758,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,285 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,249,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 742,939 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 505,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

