Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Cohen & Steers worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS opened at $63.68 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $101.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at $83,059,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492 in the last three months. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.