Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $103.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

