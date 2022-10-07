Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,405 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.