Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,660 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 0.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $50.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

