Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,293 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

