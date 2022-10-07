Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBM opened at $121.23 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.18 and its 200-day moving average is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

