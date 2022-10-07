Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,243 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 167,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Comcast by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,525,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $127,127,000 after buying an additional 90,135 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Comcast by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,729,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,188,000 after buying an additional 311,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,628,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,243,395. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.