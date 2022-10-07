Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Comcast were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,628,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,243,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

