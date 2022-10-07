Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 4.0% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

CMCSA traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 506,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,261,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

