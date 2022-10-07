Community Bank N.A. Acquires 245 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,327,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,546,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,819,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 333,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UPS opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average of $187.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.