Community Bank N.A. Acquires 255 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $248,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.4% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $540.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $560.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

