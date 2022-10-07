Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.
CSCO stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.
