Community Bank N.A. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,790,000 after acquiring an additional 131,503 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.94 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average of $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

