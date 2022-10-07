Community Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 999,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 539,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 2,913,427 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $828,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

