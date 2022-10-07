Community Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $223.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.63. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

