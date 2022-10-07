Community Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,595,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

