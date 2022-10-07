Community Bank N.A. Sells 100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 13,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $228.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $222.61 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.