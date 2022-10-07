Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,355 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE BMY opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
