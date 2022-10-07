Comparing Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) & Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Oxford Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $499.70 million 3.35 $162.67 million $3.52 9.45 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million $3.05 9.44

Profitability

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Oxford Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 32.94% 19.66% 1.17% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus price target of $41.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.45%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Oxford Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada. It also operates through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

