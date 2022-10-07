Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Stock Down 2.9 %

Conformis stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 83.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 84.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 294,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

