ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CNOB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 80,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,274. The company has a market cap of $889.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.