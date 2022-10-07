Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Plans $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $12.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $9.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.70. 2,154,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,016. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average of $242.30. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.1% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

