Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,359.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,359.00 and last traded at $1,371.17, with a volume of 215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,392.78.

Constellation Software Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,549.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,567.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

