ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 11,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,587,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Specifically, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 491,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,128,812 shares in the company, valued at $92,065,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $2,557,055.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 491,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,794,645 shares of company stock worth $16,750,051. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

ContextLogic Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $525.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 792,227 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 68.0% during the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

