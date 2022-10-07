Contrasting Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) & Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) and Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Woori Financial Group and Jefferson Security Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Profitability

Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Woori Financial Group pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Woori Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Jefferson Security Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 21.61% 10.37% 0.66% Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Jefferson Security Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $10.53 billion 0.54 $2.14 billion $9.79 2.39 Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.60 million $12.38 6.46

Woori Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jefferson Security Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Woori Financial Group beats Jefferson Security Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woori Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Woori Financial Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. It also offers debit and credit cards, cash services, card loans, and related services; lease financing; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities. In addition, the company provides credit purchase, cash advance, credit card loans, foreign exchange services and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans and foreign currency securities investment, investment trust products, bancassurance, and private equity funds. Further, it is involved in the real estate, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, investment and international banking, money transfer, and other service. The company also offers automated telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers trust management, trustee and custodian service, and repurchase instrument. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through a network of 768 branches and 4,296 ATMs. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Jefferson Security Bank

(Get Rating)

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. It serves customers through its main office, four full-service retail banking offices, and one drive-thru banking office located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.