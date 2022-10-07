Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 73352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$86.49 million and a PE ratio of -82.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

