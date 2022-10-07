Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPPMF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,616. The company has a market cap of $281.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.29 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

