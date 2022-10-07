Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.15. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 15,393 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall bought 2,909 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $38,456.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,213.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Duvall bought 2,909 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $38,456.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,213.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 2,500 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $101,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

