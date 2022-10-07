Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

GLW stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

