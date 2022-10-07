Corra.Finance (CORA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63.00

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $8,323.03 and approximately $63.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Corra.Finance Token Profile

Corra.Finance launched on May 14th, 2021. Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,183 tokens. Corra.Finance’s official message board is corra-finance.medium.com. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en. The official website for Corra.Finance is corra.finance.

Corra.Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Corra.Finance (CORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Corra.Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Corra.Finance is 0.23003398 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://corra.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

