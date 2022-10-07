Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.