Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COTY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Coty by 11,823.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

