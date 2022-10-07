Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down to $63.55

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.55, but opened at $60.93. Coupa Software shares last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 15,535 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Coupa Software Stock Down 6.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

