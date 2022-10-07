CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

