CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.