Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,689.96

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,689.96 ($20.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,845 ($22.29). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,720 ($20.78), with a volume of 265,830 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Craneware from GBX 2,320 ($28.03) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £609.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7,187.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,776.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,690.18.

Craneware Increases Dividend

About Craneware

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 15.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is 154.40%.

(Get Rating)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; integration for chargemaster management, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

Featured Stories

