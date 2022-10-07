Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 998

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $929.71.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.8062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pearson by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

