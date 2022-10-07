Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Trading Up 2.3%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 168,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,168,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 8.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,848,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

