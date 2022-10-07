Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($66.84) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

ETR GXI opened at €55.90 ($57.04) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €46.66 ($47.61) and a 52-week high of €87.25 ($89.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of €54.17 and a 200-day moving average of €62.06.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

