Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $78.70

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and traded as low as $78.67. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $79.86, with a volume of 27,665 shares traded.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.03.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 119,975 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth $43,000.

