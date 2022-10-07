Critical Comparison: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) vs. Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecopetrol and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $119.45 billion 0.18 $20.34 billion $1.47 6.94 Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.4% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of -2.16, meaning that its share price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 17.84% 51.84% 19.24% Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ecopetrol and Deep Well Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 2 0 0 1.67 Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in three oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in one oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in two oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. As of September 30, 2020, it leased 13,442 net acres of land under six oil sands. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. serves marketing facilities in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

