Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 109,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,270,858 shares.The stock last traded at $3.17 and had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.18 and a quick ratio of 25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 115.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cronos Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

